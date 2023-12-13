TTU expert says falling cattle prices will also lower beef prices

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cattle prices are falling from their historic levels, and experts tell us that could bring some relief when it comes to the price of beef.

NASDAQ charts show the difference in live cattle prices from September to now. The price went from more than $186 per hundredweight, or $1.86 a pound down to nearly $1.60 a pound.

Darren Hudson, a Texas Tech agriculture professor, said this is a big change but still a good price historically.

“Pretty substantial percentage drop in cattle prices even though $160 per hundredweight is still a reasonable price,” Hudson said.

There are many factors determining the price of live cattle. Hudson said the drought dropped our nation’s cattle inventory down significantly, and strains from labor shortages caused a reduction in slaughter.

“We were at historically low cattle numbers,” Hudson said. “So, there just wasn’t a lot of inventory out there in the market.”

As our ranchers work to rebuild the herd, the supply and demand starts to level out.

“And continue to be at a point where those supplies are a bit strained though we’ve sort of tipped over the edge perhaps and moving down back into some inventory building and the system catching up,” Hudson said.

Hudson believes most of those ranchers will be in alright shape for the foreseeable future but may feel the change at first.

“They’re going to be strained early on as prices come down because they’ve got a lot of money invested in cattle at this point,” Hudson said.

As for consumers, Hudson said don’t expect to go to the store now and see cheaper beef prices.

“Don’t count on your Christmas prime rib being a ton cheaper than it has been,” Hudson said.

Hudson added we will feel relief from these lower prices eventually, though it will take some extra time to see that on the retail side.

