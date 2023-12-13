Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

TTU expert says falling cattle prices will also lower beef prices

Cattle in Lamb county
Cattle in Lamb county(KCBD)
By Patricia Perry
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cattle prices are falling from their historic levels, and experts tell us that could bring some relief when it comes to the price of beef.

NASDAQ charts show the difference in live cattle prices from September to now. The price went from more than $186 per hundredweight, or $1.86 a pound down to nearly $1.60 a pound.

Darren Hudson, a Texas Tech agriculture professor, said this is a big change but still a good price historically.

“Pretty substantial percentage drop in cattle prices even though $160 per hundredweight is still a reasonable price,” Hudson said.

There are many factors determining the price of live cattle. Hudson said the drought dropped our nation’s cattle inventory down significantly, and strains from labor shortages caused a reduction in slaughter.

“We were at historically low cattle numbers,” Hudson said. “So, there just wasn’t a lot of inventory out there in the market.”

As our ranchers work to rebuild the herd, the supply and demand starts to level out.

“And continue to be at a point where those supplies are a bit strained though we’ve sort of tipped over the edge perhaps and moving down back into some inventory building and the system catching up,” Hudson said.

Hudson believes most of those ranchers will be in alright shape for the foreseeable future but may feel the change at first.

“They’re going to be strained early on as prices come down because they’ve got a lot of money invested in cattle at this point,” Hudson said.

As for consumers, Hudson said don’t expect to go to the store now and see cheaper beef prices.

“Don’t count on your Christmas prime rib being a ton cheaper than it has been,” Hudson said.

Hudson added we will feel relief from these lower prices eventually, though it will take some extra time to see that on the retail side.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Neal Luera
Man from Texas Top 10 Most Wanted list arrested in Lubbock
A Lubbock man and woman were killed in a head-on crash in Baylor County last Wednesday.
Lubbock man and woman killed in wrong-way crash in Baylor County
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
Lubbock County District Attorney Sunshine Stanek said she has worked to fill six of eight open...
KCBD Investigates A Prosecutor’s Plea: Lubbock County District Attorney’s office no longer nearing crisis mode
A Lubbock homeowner has brought his wife's Christmas designs to life over the past four decades.
Lubbock couple has designed, handbuilt Christmas display for four decades

Latest News

Johnathon Leigh Carrizalez, 33, of Lubbock
Johnathon Carrizalez receives life sentence after pleading guilty to 1 out of 4 charges
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Texas Tech Ph.D. and Floydada native Wendee Payne, Ph.D. to...
Texas Tech animal science Ph.D. from Floydada appointed to Texas Animal Health Commission
Deadly shooting investigation.
Texas Game Warden shoots and kills suspect after pursuit ends in Gaines County
Holidays on the Homefront scheduled for Saturday at Silent Wings Museum