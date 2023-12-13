Wednesday morning top stories: New details about former Lubbock ISD teacher’s arrest
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Countdown to electric competition
- The Lubbock City Council set the timeline to competition after LP&L switched its remaining customers to the ERCOT grid
- Customers can begin shopping for a new provider on January 5
- Details here: Lubbock City Council gives final approval for move to retail electric market
New details about teacher’s arrest
- An affidavit says former Lubbock ISD teacher James Tapley gave a student a cell phone and used it to send inappropriate messages
- Police say is also engaged in grooming behaviors
- Full story here: Former Lubbock ISD middle school teacher accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student
Defense rests in Trump civil fraud trial
- The Attorney General’s Office is now set to call rebuttal witnesses
- Closing arguments are set to begin January 11
- Read more here: Trump says he won’t testify again at his New York fraud trial. He says he has nothing more to say
