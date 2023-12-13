Wednesday morning top stories: New details about former Lubbock ISD teacher’s arrest

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Countdown to electric competition

The Lubbock City Council set the timeline to competition after LP&L switched its remaining customers to the ERCOT grid

Customers can begin shopping for a new provider on January 5

Details here: Lubbock City Council gives final approval for move to retail electric market

New details about teacher’s arrest

An affidavit says former Lubbock ISD teacher James Tapley gave a student a cell phone and used it to send inappropriate messages

Police say is also engaged in grooming behaviors

Full story here: Former Lubbock ISD middle school teacher accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student

Defense rests in Trump civil fraud trial

