Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Wednesday morning top stories: New details about former Lubbock ISD teacher’s arrest

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Countdown to electric competition

New details about teacher’s arrest

Defense rests in Trump civil fraud trial

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Neal Luera
Man from Texas Top 10 Most Wanted list arrested in Lubbock
A Lubbock man and woman were killed in a head-on crash in Baylor County last Wednesday.
Lubbock man and woman killed in wrong-way crash in Baylor County
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
Lubbock County District Attorney Sunshine Stanek said she has worked to fill six of eight open...
KCBD Investigates A Prosecutor’s Plea: Lubbock County District Attorney’s office no longer nearing crisis mode
Micah Hudson officially signed with Texas Tech on Tuesday.
Micah Hudson attends signing day ceremony as he is set to become a Red Raider

Latest News

A Lubbock homeowner has brought his wife's Christmas designs to life over the past four decades.
Lubbock couple has designed, handbuilt Christmas display for four decades
Lubbock couple has designed, handbuilt Christmas display for four decades
The home spreads Christmas cheer inside the Commanders Palace mobile home park.
Gallagher Christmas Home Lubbock
Lubbock City Council
Lubbock City Council gives final approval for move to retail electric market