2023 Caprock Classic Basketball Tournament to start Dec. 28

2023 Caprock Classic Basketball Tournament
2023 Caprock Classic Basketball Tournament(Caprock Classic)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Caprock Classic Basketball Tournament is back for another year!

The charity tournament is scheduled for Dec. 28 through Dec. 30 and the games will be played at various locations throughout Lubbock County.

Members of the Lubbock Caprock AMBUCS organize and run the tournament each year, helping spread the giving spirit during the holiday season.

“This charity tournament is run by volunteers and the money raised from advertisers and gate receipts is used to help children and adults with disabilities,” the Caprock Classic website states.

Click here to buy tickets to the tournament. A map of the gym locations and restaurant sponsors can be found here.

Graduating seniors who participate in the tournament are eligible for a $1,000 scholarship, which can be filled out here.

