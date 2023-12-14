Another Rainy, Cozy Day

Healthwise Expo 2024
By Collin Mertz
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today, like yesterday, we have a full docket of rain showers, thunderstorms, fog, mist, and cloudy skies, with chilly temperatures throughout the day.

Lubbock Today
Lubbock Today(KCBD)

We expect temperatures to stay capped today like we saw yesterday, only picking up a couple degrees from our morning temps. Highs today range upper 30s and 40s, with Lubbock expecting about 41. Rain showers drift across the area all day, with heavier pockets to the east for most of the day.

PWAT
PWAT(KCBD)

All these rain showers are the result of a combination of Gulf moisture flowing from the SE and a low pressure system acting as a forcing mechanism, so as the system migrates eastward, a more cohesive line of thunderstorms at the edge of the system will sweep through overnight and act as our finale, clearing and drying quickly through the morning Friday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

After the system clears us, we’ll settle into the resulting ridge, raising temps and partially clearing skies for the weekend.

