Barndominium Tour this weekend near Shallowater

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Are you curious about barndominiums but don’t want anybody trying to sell you anything?

Everyone from anywhere is invited to tour a mobility accessible Not-For-Sale barndominium near Shallowater.

The open house is Saturday, December 16th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, December 17th from Noon to 6 p.m.

People utilizing walkers, wheelchairs, power chairs, infant strollers are also welcome.

The address is 11201 North County Road 1440, but not all GPS systems recognize that address.

According to the tour official, the easy way to find the location is drive west from intersection of 11000 N CR 1500 (Avenue L in Shallowater) and 7900 CR 5830.

At the end of the pavement of CR 5830 you will find an asphalt driveway leading to the barndominium.

The front door is on the north side of the building.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.