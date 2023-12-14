Casey Short beats the odds to graduate from Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD is featuring the stories of students who have beaten the odds ahead of Texas Tech’s centennial commencement on Friday.

We caught up with Texas Tech graduate Casey Short, who was dealt a bad hand in childhood, but has managed to rise above it.

“My husband was saying on the way up here - he’s like, ‘not only are you graduating, but you’re graduating with honors with kids,’” Short said.

Short spent six years in Child Protective Service foster care before she and her siblings were adopted by her foster mother.

“She was in her 50s when she took on five of us, and she had four biological children first so there were nine of us total,” Short said.

Through trials, tribulations, and health setbacks, Short made it. She met her husband, an Air Force veteran and Texas Tech graduate, and his success inspired her own education journey.

“He actually took a couple wine courses and he was like, ‘this is the most boring thing ever,’” she said.

But what seemed boring to him quickly became Short’s passion and kickstarted her college career at Texas Tech. She decided to get her degree in university studies with a concentration in Retail, Hotel, Institutional Management focusing on wine marketing.

“You learn to put together life lessons and career options all into one,” Short said.

Short has spent the last six and a half years taking courses online through Texas Tech’s regional sites in Fredericksburg, all while raising her son and daughter.

“It’s a challenge,” she said. “I would do one party, go sit in the car, do school for a couple hours, go back in and then do school until I pick them up.”

As a first-generation college student Short had no clue how to navigate the system but had support from her family and knew from here it was possible. She hopes her success will inspire her children in the future.

“I want them to first and foremost believe in themselves, so if a degree is what they want then go for it and I will do everything I can to help,” she said.

Short will receive her Bachelor of Arts in university studies with honors and many certificates on Friday.

