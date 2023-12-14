City of Lubbock cancels sixth night of Santa Land

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Due to inclement weather, the sixth night of the 67th Santa Land has been canceled. Santa Land will resume Friday, December 15, 2023, with regular operating hours. The City apologizes for the inconvenience.

The event is scheduled to continue tomorrow, December 15, until Thursday, December 21, from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. For more information please visit the Parks & Recreation Department’s website playlubbock.com

