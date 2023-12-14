Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

City of Lubbock cancels sixth night of Santa Land

Santa Land open every year
Santa Land open every year(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Due to inclement weather, the sixth night of the 67th Santa Land has been canceled. Santa Land will resume Friday, December 15, 2023, with regular operating hours. The City apologizes for the inconvenience.

The event is scheduled to continue tomorrow, December 15, until Thursday, December 21, from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. For more information please visit the Parks & Recreation Department’s website playlubbock.com

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting investigation.
Texas Game Warden shoots and kills suspect after pursuit ends in Gaines County
On Daybreak Today
Wednesday morning top stories: New details about former Lubbock ISD teacher’s arrest
Sentenced to life in prison
Lubbock man pleads guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child, sentenced to life in prison
A Lubbock homeowner has brought his wife's Christmas designs to life over the past four decades.
Lubbock couple has designed, handbuilt Christmas display for four decades
Texas Tech Lady Raider Ashley Chevalier
Lady Raiders move to 11-0 beating Incarnate Word

Latest News

Lubbock Animal Services in need of fosters for more than 60 dogs involved in hoarding situation
Mayor Pro Tem Steve Massengale
District 4 Councilman Steve Massengale announces run for mayor
The FDA has issued a recall for cans of soda due to possible "foreign material" in the cans.
Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange recalled due to possible ‘foreign material’ inside cans
2023 Caprock Classic Basketball Tournament
2023 Caprock Classic Basketball Tournament to start Dec. 28