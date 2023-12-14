Coronado High School head football coach resigns

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Coronado High School Athletic Coordinator/Head Football Coach D.J. Mann announced his resignation today, citing personal reasons.

“My time at Coronado has been a blessing to me and my family,” Mann said. “I’ve enjoyed serving students at the school I graduated from and am thankful for the privilege of working with a great staff at CHS.”

Coach Mann led the Mustang football program as head coach for the last three seasons posting a record of 12-20 including a 67-7 bi-district win over El Paso Bel Air High School and an area playoff appearance versus Midlothian High School in 2021. During his time at Coronado HS, Mann helped numerous athletes pursue sports at the next level.

“We wish Coach Mann the best in his next endeavor, " said Lubbock ISD Executive Director for Athletics Mike Meeks. “We appreciate the knowledge and experience he was able to share with our students, and we are committed to finding a qualified and dynamic leader to fill his role.”

Coronado defensive coordinator Andrew Roy will serve as the interim. The search for the next Coronado High School athletic coordinator/head football coach will begin immediately.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Lubbock ISD.