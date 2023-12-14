District 4 Councilman Steve Massengale announces run for mayor
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Longtime District 4 Councilman Steve Massengale has announced that he is running for mayor.
He made this announcement on social media on Thursday afternoon:
Massengale is a Lubbock native who attended Monterey High School and later graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Business.
His official biography from the City of Lubbock says he “serves as CEO and Owner of Advanced Graphix, a company that manufactures and distributes promotional products, and is owner of The Matador, a Lubbock business that specializes in Texas Tech apparel and gifts.”
Massengale served on the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees for eight years and was elected to the Lubbock City Council in 2016.
