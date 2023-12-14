Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

District 4 Councilman Steve Massengale announces run for mayor

Mayor Pro Tem Steve Massengale
Mayor Pro Tem Steve Massengale(Provided by City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Longtime District 4 Councilman Steve Massengale has announced that he is running for mayor.

He made this announcement on social media on Thursday afternoon:

Massengale is a Lubbock native who attended Monterey High School and later graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Business.

His official biography from the City of Lubbock says he “serves as CEO and Owner of Advanced Graphix, a company that manufactures and distributes promotional products, and is owner of The Matador, a Lubbock business that specializes in Texas Tech apparel and gifts.”

Massengale served on the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees for eight years and was elected to the Lubbock City Council in 2016.

LINK: Steve Massengale, District 4

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting investigation.
Texas Game Warden shoots and kills suspect after pursuit ends in Gaines County
On Daybreak Today
Wednesday morning top stories: New details about former Lubbock ISD teacher’s arrest
Sentenced to life in prison
Lubbock man pleads guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child, sentenced to life in prison
A Lubbock homeowner has brought his wife's Christmas designs to life over the past four decades.
Lubbock couple has designed, handbuilt Christmas display for four decades
Texas Tech Lady Raider Ashley Chevalier
Lady Raiders move to 11-0 beating Incarnate Word

Latest News

Lubbock Animal Services in need of fosters for more than 60 dogs involved in hoarding situation
The FDA has issued a recall for cans of soda due to possible "foreign material" in the cans.
Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange recalled due to possible ‘foreign material’ inside cans
2023 Caprock Classic Basketball Tournament
2023 Caprock Classic Basketball Tournament to start Dec. 28
Gebo's Lubbock
Man who stole 37 firearms from Lubbock Gebos sentenced to 10 years in prison