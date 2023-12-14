District 4 Councilman Steve Massengale announces run for mayor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Longtime District 4 Councilman Steve Massengale has announced that he is running for mayor.

He made this announcement on social media on Thursday afternoon:

My passion for Lubbock has driven me to my decision to run for Mayor in 2024. Having served on the council for eight years, I have the proven leadership that our dynamic, growing community needs. I will work hard to earn your vote. Stay tuned, more to come… — Steve Massengale🌵 (@SMassengale) December 14, 2023

Massengale is a Lubbock native who attended Monterey High School and later graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Business.

His official biography from the City of Lubbock says he “serves as CEO and Owner of Advanced Graphix, a company that manufactures and distributes promotional products, and is owner of The Matador, a Lubbock business that specializes in Texas Tech apparel and gifts.”

Massengale served on the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees for eight years and was elected to the Lubbock City Council in 2016.

