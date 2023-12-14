Letter reveals grain company’s concerns with proposed ordinance, after beetle infestation in Levelland

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A letter from the Penny Newman grain company to the City of Levelland reveals new details about its opposition to the proposed agricultural commodity ordinance.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 has been following the beetle infestation in a Levelland neighborhood, the Kaufmann Addition, and the City’s proposed ordinance to keep the beetles from coming back, since August.

The proposed ordinance that would regulate agricultural commodities was tabled in a November council meeting. Penny Newman has written a letter, and even hosted Levelland city leaders in California, to make sure changes are made.

In early November, Penny Newman sent a letter to City Manager James Fisher regarding its business operations in Levelland, and its concerns over the proposed ordinance. Four days later, the letter was handed to councilmembers. Now, after an information request, KCBD got a closer look at its contents.

The letter explains Penny Newman came to Levelland because of its rail availability and its central location in the cotton growing and ginning region. It began importing almond hulls to ship to local farmers for livestock feed due to the drought and lack of local feed ingredients.

The letter details what Penny Newman claims has been its economic impact in Levelland, like offering feed ingredients that aren’t typically available in Texas, boosting revenue by utilizing local businesses, and offering jobs. Employee Curtis McGill spoke about this in the November meeting.

“We made a big investment in this community,” McGill said. “We want to be a good neighbor; we’ve operated here for a lot of years without any problems.”

The letter also outlines the company’s issues with the proposed ordinance. It argues there’s no definition for infestation mitigation, and that companies should be able to implement their own treatment methods depending on specific products and pests.

“If it takes away our ability to treat other pests in an appropriate way, I think it could have an adverse and unintended effect on other pests in the future,” McGill said in the meeting last month.

The letter also questions the City’s proposed use of pheromone traps, citing that they could draw insects to the commodities.

Along with providing comments in council and writing the letter, Penny Newman invited Levelland leaders to a meeting in California. Texts and emails obtained by KCBD detail the invitation sent in October, and the trip agenda for November 13-14, after the ordinance was tabled. It indicates Fisher and Justin Balderas, director for the Levelland Economic Development Corporation, flew to the Penny Newman facility in Fresno for a tour and meeting.

As Fisher said in the town hall KCBD covered at the end of November, he’s glad Penny Newman, the city, and residents are all working together to discuss a path forward. He says it’s all part of the process of writing an ordinance that protects citizens and businesses.

Levelland is working to get something in place before the spring, when warmer temperatures return.

