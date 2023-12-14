A look inside how Amazon handles the holiday season in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sorting and delivering holiday packages is a big job, that most people never think about.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 got a look inside the Lubbock Amazon “sortation” and delivery centers for a look at how packages are handled during the holiday season.

“Packages go through a ‘sortation’ process, so we can prepare them to hand over to our delivery partners. They take them and go deliver to our customers,” delivery station area manager Michael Martinez said.

That may seem easy enough, but let’s go back to the beginning. You place your order with Amazon and the fulfillment center starts working to pack your items. From there, it goes to one of 50 sortation centers in Texas, including one in Lubbock.

Sortation center site leader Fred Tailai said the sortation center then processes the packages and sends them to the delivery center or USPS. As you might expect, the delivery station and sortation center get even more chaotic with the volume of packages during the holiday season.

The delivery station handles Lubbock and the surrounding areas. It usually handles around 13,000 packages a day and peaks to more than 30,000 this time of year, while the sortation center services Central Texas to Eastern New Mexico and Western Oklahoma. The center usually sees around 80,000 packages a day but are currently seeing more than 200,000 a day.

The delivery station employs more than 200 employees through the year, but during this peak season, both Amazon centers hire around 200 extra employees to get those orders to you before Christmas.

“There’s a lot of activity throughout the day; we’re open nearly 24 hours a day, so we need a lot of labor to get all this processed,” Martinez said.

By observing how the workload increases with the growth in Amazon orders, the Amazon Hub sees firsthand how Lubbock continues to expand.

