Lubbock Animal Services in need of fosters for more than 60 dogs involved in hoarding situation
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 60 dogs are in need of homes after being removed from a hoarding situation.
City of Lubbock Lubbock Animal Services stated it is in “urgent need” for fosters for these dogs.
“There are between 60-70 dogs that need to be removed from the home,” LAS stated in a release.
LAS is already at capacity, according to the release.
Individuals interested in fostering a dog can apply with LAS here.
