Lubbock Animal Services in need of fosters for more than 60 dogs involved in hoarding situation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 60 dogs are in need of homes after being removed from a hoarding situation.

City of Lubbock Lubbock Animal Services stated it is in “urgent need” for fosters for these dogs.

“There are between 60-70 dogs that need to be removed from the home,” LAS stated in a release.

LAS is already at capacity, according to the release.

Individuals interested in fostering a dog can apply with LAS here.

