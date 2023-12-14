Lubbock Chrisitan University appoints Andrew Sorrells as Director of Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday, Lubbock Christian University appointed Andrew Sorrells as Director of Athletics.

Lubbock Chrisitan University (LCU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Sorrells as Director of Athletics. Sorrells will begin leading the LCU Athletics Department effective January 1, 2024.

“We are extremely excited to have Andrew coming on board to lead LCU Athletics. He loves Lubbock, he has deep family ties here, and he is well respected by the Lubbock community,” stated Dr. Scott McDowell, LCU President. “I have been incredibly impressed by his depth of character and his winsome ability to connect with people. His passion and energy are contagious, and I’m enthusiastic about both his ability to partner with our already successful coaching staff and his ability to serve as a role model for our remarkable student athletes. LCU is a standard-bearer for Christ-centered athletics, and Andrew has the ability to grow that influence even more to build on the rich legacy of this place.”

Sorrells becomes the fourth full-time Director of Athletics in LCU history. He has successful experience in leadership and fundraising as Associate Director of Major Gifts with the Texas Tech Athletics’ Red Raider Club and as General Manager of the Air Raiders that competes in the The Basketball Tournament. In addition to his work with TTU Athletics, Andrew has been involved with the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA) focusing on business recruitment and innovation. He brings with him a proven ability to lead, market, and fundraise to positively impact the programs he has led, and he also brings an effective background in public relations, event management, and strategic planning. He has demonstrated his service to the Lubbock community through various avenues, which includes his involvement on the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Committee.

He joins a dynamic and successful athletic department at LCU with 15 men’s and women’s team sports that hold an impressive 17 national championships. While the university competed in NAIA, national championships were won in baseball, softball, cross country, and indoor track. After the university joined NCAA Division II, three national championships were garnered by the Lady Chap Basketball team in 2016, 2019, and 2021.

“I am thrilled to join the LCU family, where I can unite my passion for athletics with a commitment to building God’s kingdom and fostering well-rounded student-athletes,” stated Sorrells. “The strong foundation of elite coaches provides an ideal platform for us to strengthen and enhance what is already a great program. I eagerly anticipate embracing the challenges and victories that lie ahead, with a determination to create a positive and lasting impact on the LCU Athletic Department. Go Chaps!”

Andrew’s professional career in collegiate athletics began after he earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas Tech University and his Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Dallas. He was an NCAA Division I student-athlete for the TTU men’s basketball team, and he served on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

Andrew is married to Kelsee, and they reside in Wolfforth, Texas.

