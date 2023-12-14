Lubbock ISD regains full control of East Side schools

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was a partnership that helped to keep the doors open for several Lubbock ISD schools, but now, the Board of Trustees is ending an in-district charter agreement with the Lubbock Partnership Network.

The Lubbock Partnership Network was established back in 2016 to prevent Dunbar College Preparatory Academy from shutting down when the school was failing academically. That partnership allowed the state to help Dunbar and other struggling LISD schools get back on track. Now, Lubbock ISD says that partnership has served its purpose, and it’s time for the district to take back operations.

Bill Stubblefield, President of the LISD Board of Trustees, says, ”That in-district charter was designed to operate and manage for the campuses Dunbar Middle School, Alderson Elementary, Ervin Elementary, and Hodges Elementary.”

Stubblefield says the academic problems within those campuses date back to the 1990s. However, it wasn’t until 2016 that Dunbar and Alderson were at risk of closing. LISD Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo says that’s when negotiations began with state legislators.

“A bill was passed in the final hour of that session that allowed the commissioner to choose one school that could remain open if we put certain things in place. The Lubbock Partnership Network was one of those things. The commissioner chose Dunbar, so people refer to that as the Dunbar Bill,” Rollo said.

That partnership between the state and LISD was never intended to be permanent. The contract was in place to allow the campuses extra support to meet academic eligibility. Stubblefield says the partnership achieved just that.

“The program actually succeeded; it did what it needed to do. We were so pleased that we went from an F-rated campus with Dunbar to a C-rated campus,” Stubblefield said.

Dr. Rollo says now that the campuses are succeeding, and the Lubbock Partnership Network agreement is coming to an end, it opens up the door for other funding opportunities to keep East Lubbock students thriving.

“We are applying for a LASO grant, which will provide some additional support for reading and math, and we will also now be eligible to apply for an essential schools framework,” Rollo said.

The Lubbock Partnership Network will end at the end of this school year.

