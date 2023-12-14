More thunderstorms coming Thursday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms will increase in coverage over the South Plains Thursday evening through midnight or later.

The storms will produce some heavy rainfall, gusty winds and some lightning. The heaviest rain totals will be along and east of the Caprock, but amounts could exceed ½ to 1 inch in the central communities, including Lubbock and areas to the east.

Thunderstorms will increase in coverage over the South Plains Thursday evening through midnight or later. (KCBD Graphic)

Lubbock received .67 inches of rain on Thursday, surpassing the previous record of .62h inches set in 1959.

Some light winter mix of rain/snow is possible later tonight until after midnight with some accumulations possible in the Panhandle. Some isolated icy areas will be possible in that region, but the heaviest snow will stay in the Panhandle area through early Friday.

Rain will gradually move out of the area early Friday, but clouds and fog will hang around through mid-morning in the central areas and later in the day off the Caprock.

Sunshine will return slowly on Friday to all of the South Plains and temperatures should climb to near 50 degrees in Lubbock.

While the nighttime lows will remain cold the afternoon temperatures will climb to the 50s Saturday and possibly 60s on Sunday.

