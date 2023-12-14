Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Randall star Jordyn Gove continuing volleyball career at Valparaiso

Randall's Jordyn Gove during win over West Plains.
Randall's Jordyn Gove during win over West Plains.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall volleyball star Jordyn Gove celebrated her commitment to Valparaiso University where she’ll continue her volleyball career.

The Lady Raiders outside hitter has been one of the best volleyball players in the Texas Panhandle for the last two years, taking home the 2022 4A State MVP award and being named to the All-State team again this past season.

“Whenever I was getting recruited I kind of just wanted to say I want to play at the highest level I could and be somewhere that felt like a family and not a business.” Gove said. “This was really the school that felt like home to me. I’m so excited to play at the next level and I couldn’t be more grateful for these people around me.”

Valparaiso volleyball is coming off its fourth straight winning season. Beacons head coach Carin Avery will be entering her 23rd season at the helm.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Neal Luera
Man from Texas Top 10 Most Wanted list arrested in Lubbock
A Lubbock man and woman were killed in a head-on crash in Baylor County last Wednesday.
Lubbock man and woman killed in wrong-way crash in Baylor County
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
Lubbock County District Attorney Sunshine Stanek said she has worked to fill six of eight open...
KCBD Investigates A Prosecutor’s Plea: Lubbock County District Attorney’s office no longer nearing crisis mode
A Lubbock homeowner has brought his wife's Christmas designs to life over the past four decades.
Lubbock couple has designed, handbuilt Christmas display for four decades

Latest News

Texas Tech Lady Raider Ashley Chevalier
Lady Raiders move to 11-0 beating Incarnate Word
Micah Hudson officially signed with Texas Tech on Tuesday.
Micah Hudson attends signing day ceremony as he is set to become a Red Raider
Texas Tech's Kerwin Walton defends the ballhandler against Oral Roberts.
Texas Tech holds on to defeat Oral Roberts, 82-76
Caleb Rogers shakes hands with coach Joey McGuire.
Caleb Rogers set to return to Texas Tech
The Lubbock Matadors are one of eight teams representing the NPSL in the tournament.
Lubbock Matadors selected to play in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup tournament