Texas Tech announces schedule change for 2024 season

Texas Tech loses final regular season game to Texas, 57-7.
Texas Tech loses final regular season game to Texas, 57-7.(KCBD, Zach Fox)
By Brandon Soliz
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Athletics announced a schedule change for the upcoming 2024 season after dropping Oregon from the schedule. The Red Raiders will now travel to Pullman, Washington, to take on the Washington State Cougars.

The change comes as Tech is helping Oregon preserve its annual rivalry game with Oregon State despite conference realignment over the past few years.

Along with the change for next season, Tech did announce a future home game against Washington State and a road trip to Eugene to take on the Ducks. The Cougars will visit Lubbock in 2032 for a non-conference game. The Red Raiders will now visit the Ducks in 2033 instead of next season as originally planned.

