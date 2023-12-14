Thursday morning top stories: House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Johnathan Carrizalez receives life sentence
- Carrizalez pled guilty yesterday to sexual assault of a child
- He must serve at least 30 years before he is eligible for parole
- Full story here: Johnathon Carrizalez receives life sentence after pleading guilty to 1 out of 4 charges
House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden
- Republicans claim the president benefited from his son’s business dealings overseas
- President Biden called the vote a political stunt
- Read more here: House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden as Republicans rally behind investigation
White House considering change in immigration policy
- The plan would include stricter asylum laws, along with an increase in detention and expulsion of migrants
- The moves comes as Republicans hold up funding for Ukraine and Israel over border security
- Read more here: Biden considers new border and asylum restrictions as he tries to reach Senate deal for Ukraine aid
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.