Thursday morning top stories: House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Johnathan Carrizalez receives life sentence

Carrizalez pled guilty yesterday to sexual assault of a child

He must serve at least 30 years before he is eligible for parole

Full story here: Johnathon Carrizalez receives life sentence after pleading guilty to 1 out of 4 charges

House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden

Republicans claim the president benefited from his son’s business dealings overseas

President Biden called the vote a political stunt

Read more here: House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden as Republicans rally behind investigation

White House considering change in immigration policy

The plan would include stricter asylum laws, along with an increase in detention and expulsion of migrants

The moves comes as Republicans hold up funding for Ukraine and Israel over border security

Read more here: Biden considers new border and asylum restrictions as he tries to reach Senate deal for Ukraine aid

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.