Tony Bradford Jr. named one of three finalists for Jason Witten Award

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech senior defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. continues to draw recognition for his leadership on and off of the gridiron. Bradford is one of three finalists up for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award. Michigan running back Blake Corum and Virginia running back Mike Hollins are the other two in the running for the award.

According to a release from Texas Tech Athletics, the honor is the first in college football to focus primarily on a student-athlete’s leadership within his team and community off the field. This is the second honor for Bradford as he was named the winner of the Pop Warner Award for his community service in Lubbock along with his work on the field and the classroom.

“I am excited to announce these three outstanding young men as the finalists for the seventh annual Collegiate Man of the Year,” Witten said in the release. “Tony Bradford, Jr., Blake Corum and Mike Hollins have all demonstrated exceptional leadership on and off the field and set the standard for what being a student-athlete is all about. It’s nearly impossible to choose just three from all of the great players nominated. There are so many great representatives for college football, and I commend all of the nominees for the tremendous example of leadership they set on the field, on campus and in the community.”

The winner of the award will take home the hardware but his school will also receive a $10,000 contribution to its athletic scholarship fund under his name.

Tech is days away from playing Cal in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. on Saturday with coverage on ESPN.

