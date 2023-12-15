Friday morning top stories: Lubbock police headquarters nears completion

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock police headquarters nears completion

The Lubbock Police Department is set to move into its new headquarters in Downtown Lubbock next month

The city made some last minute changes, but the total cost still falls within the $21.5 million allocated for the project

Lubbock ISD regains full control of schools

Lubbock ISD is ending its deal with the Lubbock Partnership Network

The network managed four schools which were failing academically but the district say they are now succeeding and will resume management

Governor Abbott and ERCOT assure Texans of grid reliability

Governor Abbott and ERCOT say the state’s power grid is ready for winter

ERCOT says it has more generating and fuel resources available than any previous winter

