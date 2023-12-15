Friday morning top stories: Lubbock police headquarters nears completion
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Lubbock police headquarters nears completion
- The Lubbock Police Department is set to move into its new headquarters in Downtown Lubbock next month
- The city made some last minute changes, but the total cost still falls within the $21.5 million allocated for the project
- Full story here: Lubbock police HQ facing higher price tag before expected move-in date
Lubbock ISD regains full control of schools
- Lubbock ISD is ending its deal with the Lubbock Partnership Network
- The network managed four schools which were failing academically but the district say they are now succeeding and will resume management
- Read more here: Lubbock ISD regains full control of East Lubbock schools
Governor Abbott and ERCOT assure Texans of grid reliability
- Governor Abbott and ERCOT say the state’s power grid is ready for winter
- ERCOT says it has more generating and fuel resources available than any previous winter
- Read more here: Governor Abbott says more reliable power added to Texas grid
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.