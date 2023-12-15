Keeping the holidays safe with party food that doesn’t go bad

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’ve all heard about following the ‘two-hour rule’ when it comes to turkey. That is a reminder to never leave the turkey at room temperature for more than two hours or you could risk a foodborne illness.

So what about all the other stuff at a party that is left out for several hours for people to enjoy? We went to Market Street to ask Brenda Garcia, a registered dietician, is there a risk in leaving out appetizers, too?

Immediately, she said, “Oh yeah and appetizers and desserts!”

Turns out there are a lot of party foods that can make people sick if we don’t serve and store them properly. The rule is hot foods should stay hot, over 140 degrees. Cold foods should stay cold, under 40 degrees.

“Bacteria loves to grow between that temperature of 40 to 140, loves to have its own party and you don’t want bacteria having a party in your food,” Garcia said.

It’s widely known that anything with mayonnaise can be a problem, which would include most dips or spreads but salsa also can grow bacteria if left to graze for too long.

“Stick to the two-hour rule on salsa and, and by the way, don’t stick it back in the fridge and think it will be okay after that window of time,” she said. “You just want to discard of it and get some new salsa. Cold doesn’t kill bacteria. It just kind of stops it from growing.”

She said party food used to follow a four-hour rule but now, according to foodbac.org, the window has narrowed to two hours to be safe.

However, she has a tip to keep cold foods safe longer on the appetizer table.

“So let’s say that this tray was full of all kinds of yummy cheeses and fruits and all kinds of stuff,” she said, “take the lid and fill it with ice, then put this over it to help keep it cooler longer in there.”

She said a lot of products like salsa say on the label ‘refrigerate after opening.’ That’s a clue that it can’t sit on a table for hours while people at the office graze all afternoon. Garcia suggests party hosts say ‘last call’ after two hours and throw out what is perishable on the table.

If the party is still going strong, replenish the food table with back-up appetizers waiting in the fridge.

For more tips on hosting a safe party with cold or hot snacks, watch the video provided above.

