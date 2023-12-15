Lubbock police HQ facing higher price tag before expected move-in date

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is putting final touches on its new police headquarters.

The facility is part of the 2017 Public Safety Project that funded police division stations and other facilities across town.

At the latest city council meeting, City Manager Jarrett Atkinson said some last-minute changes are raising the price tag.

“This item is Amendment number 2 or Change Order number 2 to your police headquarters project.” Atkinson said.

That change comes with a larger price tag for the new multi-million-dollar police HQ, located south of Citizens Tower and its parking garage.

“The item that we are requesting,” Atkinson said. “Is in the amount of $217,391.36.”

According to the council agenda, this is the second amendment to the city’s contract with lee Lewis Construction, for items not included in the original design.

It brings the new cost of the facility to more than $16.2 million.

“Finishes a few of the acoustic treatments, at the chief’s recommendation; have made some changes to the acoustics in a few of the interview rooms, window treatments, lighting and some upgrades to the security fencing.”

The total cost still falls within the $21.5 million dollars the city has allocated for the project, and what the projected cost was going back as far as 2017 when the public safety improvement project was first discussed.

Atkinson says the department won’t have to wait for the new items to be completed before moving.

“The latest contractor estimate for move-in-ready date is Christmas, December 25th of this year,” Atkinson said. “We propose to start the move-in phase on the second day of January and to complete such by the end of the month.”

Atkinson says the building is already taking on some operations.

City leaders are hesitant to say police will be in the new building by the end of January.

“Is this written in stone,” District 6 Councilwoman Latrelle Joy asked. “That we’ll be in by the end of January?”

Atkinson says there are still some obstacles to consider in regard to the city’s contract, but he expects the move to be complete by February.

“I would sure like to hope so,” Atkinson said. “We still have some days in question on the contract that we’re working through. It is in black ink on white paper, though, at the moment.”

