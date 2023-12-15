Maggots and mice are on the menu in this week’s Food for Thought

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The Salvation Army at 1614 Ave. J was cited for 25 violations.

* Raw shelled eggs stored above ready-to-eat creamer.

* The chlorine sanitizer was not strong enough.

* Three cans were heavily dented. This can cause botulism.

* Several bags of salsa tomatoes were contaminated with maggots.

* Hand washing sinks were clogged and unable to drain.

* The hand washing sink in the food-prep area was not operational.

* There was no soap or paper towels available at the hand sinks.

* Dead rodents were found in glue traps in the dry storage.

* Rodent feces was found on multiple food containers in the dry storage.

* Drain line for ware wash terminates inside sewer drain line.

* Small gap between bottom of back door and threshold.

* The tip of a knife was broken.

* Plastic was peeling from the handles of two serving spoons.

* There was a crack near the handle of an ice scoop.

* Dried beans stored on floor in box with visible water damage.

* Hand washing sinks not sealed to adjoining walls.

* Accumulation of food residue and debris on floor of walk in cooler.

* Electric outlets not properly covered.

* There was a hole in wall at bottom left hand corner of the inset in the laudry area.

* Opened jar of chipotle chilis and jug of red sauce stored on shelf at room temperature.

* No hand washing signage present at hand washing sink at time of inspection.

* The inspector notes - due to the number of violations, the person in charge did not demonstrate knowledge of foodborne disease prevention.

Erica Perry invited inside to explain the violations.

She says most of them were isolated to their dry storage area - which is where they keep most of the donations that come into the facility.

“It’s this time of year, which it’s a blessing; we rely heavily on the community and their donations to have our kitchen flourish. This is one good example: we’ve got to do better on checking on the food that comes in.”

Erica says - since their inspection they’ve cleared out a majority of their dry storage and changed the way they treat what comes in.

“We don’t want to deter the community from donating food because, again, we need it. But on our part, we’ll be a little more careful.”

She also addressed the mice issue.

“We have got our pest control coming out on a regular basis. It’s just something we are battling again in our dry pantry. This is not in our kitchen area. We have not had any issues there.”

The report shows that as well.

Erica says they’ve always had great reports - and they will again.

“We never have anything to worry about. Our kitchen is exceptionally clean.”

The inspector will return in 30 days to ensure proper procedures are being followed. Erica says - they’ll be ready.

Now to this week’s good news.

Here’s a look at our top performers:

* Now we Taco’n Taqueria at 1021 University Ave

* Miss Ann’s Classic Diner at 3218 34th

