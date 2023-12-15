A Much Different Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A warmer, sunnier, dryer day contrasts the gloomy wet conditions we had the last two days, with highs in the 50s.

After some of the clouds and patchy fog clears this morning, more sunshine will help us warm up in addition to the ridge settling over us. This will leave the weekend warmer and sunny: low 60s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday.

We drop temps starting the work week down to the mid and upper 50s, with a surge of moisture giving us cloud over we’ll see through the weekdays.

