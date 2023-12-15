Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

No survivors found after plane crash outside of San Angelo Thursday

The FAA and NTSB are investigating a deadly plane crash outside of San Angelo Thursday afternoon.
The FAA and NTSB are investigating a deadly plane crash outside of San Angelo Thursday afternoon.(MGN)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The FAA and NTSB are investigating a deadly plane crash outside of San Angelo Thursday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office responded to an airplane crash south of Christoval. With the assistance of Customs & Border Protection Aviation Services the plane was found on a privately owned ranch.

First responders immediately began searching the area for survivors but, unfortunately, none were found. The number of occupants on the plane is unknown at this time.

More details will released as the FAA and NTSB continues the investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting investigation.
Texas Game Warden shoots and kills suspect after pursuit ends in Gaines County
Coach D.J. Mann
Coronado High School head football coach resigns
Texas Tech loses final regular season game to Texas, 57-7.
Texas Tech announces schedule change for 2024 season
Gebo's Lubbock
Man who stole 37 firearms from Lubbock Gebos sentenced to 10 years in prison
Lubbock Animal Services in need of fosters for more than 60 dogs involved in hoarding situation

Latest News

Good Day Lubbock Birthdays - Friday, Dec. 15
On Daybreak Today
Friday morning top stories: Lubbock police headquarters nears completion
Lubbock Police Headquarters
Lubbock police HQ facing higher price tag before expected move-in date
Lubbock police HQ facing higher price tag before expected move-in date