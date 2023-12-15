No survivors found after plane crash outside of San Angelo Thursday

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The FAA and NTSB are investigating a deadly plane crash outside of San Angelo Thursday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office responded to an airplane crash south of Christoval. With the assistance of Customs & Border Protection Aviation Services the plane was found on a privately owned ranch.

First responders immediately began searching the area for survivors but, unfortunately, none were found. The number of occupants on the plane is unknown at this time.

More details will released as the FAA and NTSB continues the investigation.

