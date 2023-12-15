Red Raider baseball unveils state-of-the-art facility

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Texas Tech Baseball program in conjunction with the Campaign for Fearless Champions, has unveiled the brand-new state-of-the-art baseball team facility.

The over 25,000 square foot facility includes a new team lobby, brand new coaches’ offices, a new locker room, a brand-new training room with an underwater treadmill and cryotherapy station as well as new cages, a team lounge and a video analytics room.

Plans for the new facility were announced back in May 2021 with construction taking place during Summer 2022 and 2023. The facility was funded exclusively through philanthropic gifts and is part of the ongoing Campaign for Fearless Champions, which has helped transform Texas Tech’s facilities with over $200 Million invested since its inception.

The Red Raiders open the 2024 season Feb. 16 against Tennessee at the Shriners Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

