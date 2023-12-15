Sunshine this weekend, chance of winter weather over Christmas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After two days of recent rain, Lubbock has now received 17.24″ so far this year. That amount of rain leaves Lubbock at .66″ below normal, but we have a chance for more rain before the end of the year. It appears rain or winter weather could return over the Christmas weekend.

This weekend will be sunny and mild as the afternoon temperatures return to the 60s over the South Plains. There will be plenty of sunshine Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Winds on Saturday will start from the northwest at 10-15 mph and switch to the southwest at 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Light winds on Sunday but they will be from the north at 10-15 mph.

Little change in the weather until late next week for most of Texas.

