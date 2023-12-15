Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Sunshine this weekend, chance of winter weather over Christmas

This weekend will be sunny and mild as the afternoon temperatures return to the 60s over the...
This weekend will be sunny and mild as the afternoon temperatures return to the 60s over the South Plains. There will be plenty of sunshine Saturday, Sunday and Monday.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After two days of recent rain, Lubbock has now received 17.24″ so far this year. That amount of rain leaves Lubbock at .66″ below normal, but we have a chance for more rain before the end of the year. It appears rain or winter weather could return over the Christmas weekend.

This weekend will be sunny and mild as the afternoon temperatures return to the 60s over the...
This weekend will be sunny and mild as the afternoon temperatures return to the 60s over the South Plains. There will be plenty of sunshine Saturday, Sunday and Monday.(KCBD Graphic)

This weekend will be sunny and mild as the afternoon temperatures return to the 60s over the South Plains. There will be plenty of sunshine Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

This weekend will be sunny and mild as the afternoon temperatures return to the 60s over the...
This weekend will be sunny and mild as the afternoon temperatures return to the 60s over the South Plains. There will be plenty of sunshine Saturday, Sunday and Monday.(KCBD Graphic)

Winds on Saturday will start from the northwest at 10-15 mph and switch to the southwest at 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Light winds on Sunday but they will be from the north at 10-15 mph.

Little change in the weather until late next week for most of Texas.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting investigation.
Texas Game Warden shoots and kills suspect after pursuit ends in Gaines County
Coach D.J. Mann
Coronado High School head football coach resigns
Texas Tech loses final regular season game to Texas, 57-7.
Texas Tech announces schedule change for 2024 season
The FAA and NTSB are investigating a deadly plane crash outside of San Angelo Thursday afternoon.
No survivors found after plane crash outside of San Angelo Thursday
Santa Land open every year
City of Lubbock cancels sixth night of Santa Land

Latest News

Quickcast
A Much Different Day
KCBD Noon Weather Update - Friday, Dec. 15
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Friday, Dec. 15
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Friday, Dec. 15