Texas Avenue to be closed next week during 19th Street road work

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Avenue, at 19th Street (US 62 / SH 114), will be closed to traffic next week. The closure will allow crews to install storm drainage across Texas. Drivers will need to find an alternate route around the work.

Crews will close the road on Monday, Dec.18, weather permitting, and will reopen it on Friday, Dec. 22. Texas Avenue will remain open during the holidays. The work and closure at the Texas location is scheduled to resume on January 2, 2024, and the road is expected to be closed through Jan. 5.

The closure is part of a $25.69 million project making improvements to more than three miles of US 62/SH 114 in the city of Lubbock, from Memphis Avenue to I-27. Improvements include rebuilding portions of the road, placing a new road surface and making updates to the drainage system, sidewalks, traffic signals and lighting.

