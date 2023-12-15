Texas Tech Fall Commencement Schedule for 2023
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The TTU commencement ceremonies will be starting Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16.
The events will be at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Below is the full schedule:
2 p.m. Friday (Dec. 15)
- College of Education
- J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts
- College of Arts & Sciences
- Honors College
7 p.m. Friday (Dec. 15)
- Graduate School
- Huckabee College of Architecture
- University Studies
9 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 16)
- Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering
- Jerry S. Rawls College of Business
1:30 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 16)
- Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources
- College of Human Sciences
- College of Media & Communication
A Reminder Ceremonies can be seen on a livestream. You can find the stream here.
Texas Tech wants to remind everyone, that the Clear Bag Policy is in effect for all ceremonies.
For more information about commencement, including maps and parking, here.
