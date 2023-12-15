Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Texas Tech Fall Commencement Schedule for 2023

Texas Tech's Commencement
Texas Tech's Commencement(Texas Tech University)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The TTU commencement ceremonies will be starting Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16.

The events will be at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Below is the full schedule:

2 p.m. Friday (Dec. 15)

  • College of Education
  • J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts
  • College of Arts & Sciences
  • Honors College

7 p.m. Friday (Dec. 15)

  • Graduate School
  • Huckabee College of Architecture
  • University Studies

9 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 16)

  • Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering
  • Jerry S. Rawls College of Business

1:30 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 16)

  • Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources
  • College of Human Sciences
  • College of Media & Communication

A Reminder Ceremonies can be seen on a livestream. You can find the stream here.

Texas Tech wants to remind everyone, that the Clear Bag Policy is in effect for all ceremonies.

For more information about commencement, including maps and parking, here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting investigation.
Texas Game Warden shoots and kills suspect after pursuit ends in Gaines County
Coach D.J. Mann
Coronado High School head football coach resigns
Texas Tech loses final regular season game to Texas, 57-7.
Texas Tech announces schedule change for 2024 season
Santa Land open every year
City of Lubbock cancels sixth night of Santa Land
Gebo's Lubbock
Man who stole 37 firearms from Lubbock Gebos sentenced to 10 years in prison

Latest News

Nearly 50 food establishments got a surprise visit from health inspectors this week. Less than...
Maggots and mice are on the menu in this week’s Food for Thought
Good Day Lubbock Birthdays - Friday, Dec. 15
The FAA and NTSB are investigating a deadly plane crash outside of San Angelo Thursday afternoon.
No survivors found after plane crash outside of San Angelo Thursday
On Daybreak Today
Friday morning top stories: Lubbock police headquarters nears completion
Lubbock Police Headquarters
Lubbock police HQ facing higher price tag before expected move-in date