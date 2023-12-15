Texas Tech Fall Commencement Schedule for 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The TTU commencement ceremonies will be starting Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16.

The events will be at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Below is the full schedule:

2 p.m. Friday (Dec. 15)

College of Education

J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts

College of Arts & Sciences

Honors College

7 p.m. Friday (Dec. 15)

Graduate School

Huckabee College of Architecture

University Studies

9 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 16)

Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering

Jerry S. Rawls College of Business

1:30 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 16)

Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources

College of Human Sciences

College of Media & Communication

A Reminder Ceremonies can be seen on a livestream. You can find the stream here.

Texas Tech wants to remind everyone, that the Clear Bag Policy is in effect for all ceremonies.

For more information about commencement, including maps and parking, here.

