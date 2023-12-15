TSA urges passengers to prepare ahead of holiday travel rush

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is peak holiday season and Transportation Security Authorities are warning of lines at airports, even here in Lubbock. KCBD spoke to a TSA spokesperson about how proper preparation can help prevent you from holding up that TSA checkpoint line.

Patricia Mancha, TSA spokesperson said, “Starting today until after the new year, we are going to see an increase in travelers at every airport nation wide, Lubbock is no exception.”

Mancha said with an increase of travelers also brings delays in TSA checkpoint lines and the top culprit of those hold ups may come as a surprise.

“Our number one prohibited item bar none is a bottle of water,” Mancha said.

She added that the three-ounce liquid rule was implemented after 9/11, when a passenger attempted to carry on liquid explosives in a soda bottle. Mancha said your best option is to avoid carrying on anything that can be spread, sprayed, pumped or poured.

“A reminder that liquor is also one of the items that we see a lot during the holidays so either wait to buy it when you get to your destination or pack it in your checked luggage,” Mancha said.

If you’re traveling with gifts this holiday season, don’t bother putting that bow on just yet.

“We recommend that you don’t wrap them until after you get through the airport security checkpoint. If we have a question we will unwrap your gift,” Mancha said.

Although it goes without saying for most, Mancha tells us you would be surprised at how many weapons are located by TSA officers at checkpoints. To date, this year Lubbock Preston International has prevented 22 firearms from being carried on to aircrafts.

“Make sure you know exactly what you’re packing, start at zero. The number one answer we get from travelers when we find a gun or prohibited items is “I didn’t know it was in my bag,” Mancha said.

Mancha said the biggest tip is giving yourself more time than you think you might need to ensure you can get through security with plenty of time to make your flight.

For more information about what items are allowed and prohibited by Transportation Security Authorities, click here.

