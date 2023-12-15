TTU experts offer tips on how to keep outside animals warm

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The winter season is approaching, and temperatures are dropping. We often talk about the importance of bringing your pets inside on these colder days, but those that can’t come in, like horses and cattle, need other ways to stay warm.

The cold and wet weather isn’t ideal for anyone outside. An Associate Professor of Food Animal Medicine and Surgery at the Texas Tech vet school, Pippa Gibbons, says that includes animals like horses, cattle and goats. She said most of the animals grow a winter coat that can help them most of the time.

“Cattle can cope with relatively cold temperatures, as long as there’s no moisture; so, no rain, and not a strong wind chill,” Gibbons said.

When it’s windy or raining, those animals need some form of shelter to break the wind, so they don’t get cold. For goats, Gibbons recommends a little extra.

“Goats are really not designed to, they don’t have any water proofing, some of them don’t grow such a winter coat, so an actual shelter with a roof and sides can be needed for those animals,” Gibbons said.

An assistant professor for general practice on the equine side, Luis Morales, said most adult horses will also have that winter coat, but he suggests adding a blanket.

“Just have something that is waterproof, because you don’t want to have that water going inside and just keep it, just hold the moisture plus the wind and all of that is going to be bad for your horse,” Morales said.

Morales says a light blanket is sufficient for 40 to 50 degrees, then move to a medium blanket for 30s; and below, that is the time to upgrade to a heavy blanket. For all outside animals, Gibbons and Morales, both said to make sure they have access to clean water and plenty of hay.

“The body will create heat in eating the forage, and so nutrition then becomes really important when those colder temperatures hit,” Gibbons said.

If animals get too cold and don’t have the proper nutrition, Gibbons said they could lose weight and get weak.

