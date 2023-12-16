Beautiful Weekend

Healthwise Expo 2024
By Collin Mertz
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A weekend of clear blue skies, mild temperatures, and light breezes awaits!

Lubbock Today
By tomorrow, we’ve picked highs up to the mid 60s, with similar breezes and sunshine, but things change slightly going into Monday, as an overnight boundary (albeit relatively weak) will drop our highs into the upper 50s and low 60s, along with a surge in moist air bringing an increase to cloud cover.

7 Day Forecast
These conditions remain through the weekdays: upper 50s and low 60s with mostly cloudy skies until the approach of the next low pressure system, bringing more clouds and rain chances to end the work week.

