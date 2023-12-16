Healthwise Expo 2024
Hawkins Farris’ 19 points leads Tascosa boys to win over Borger

Hawkins Farris on the ground after getting and-one bucket in win over Borger.
Hawkins Farris on the ground after getting and-one bucket in win over Borger.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels took down the Borger Bulldogs on Friday evening with a 89-27 win.

Hawkins Farris led the way for the Rebels with 19 points in the game with Jailyn Sledge right behind with 14.

The Rebels managed to build 56-17 halftime lead behind an incredible defensive effort which led to easy buckets in transition on offense.

For Borger, Tahqulin Brooks led the way with 14 points in the loss.

With the win, Tascosa improves to 14-3 on the season while Borger drops to 1-11. Tascosa’s next game comes Tuesday at home against Midland. Meanwhile, Borger is set to start district play by opening up with Perryton next week.

