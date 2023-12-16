Javier Galvan sentenced to 15 years for crash that killed 3 members of Plainview family

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than two years after a crash in Runnels County killed three people from Plainview, including a 7-year-old child, the man responsible is now serving his sentence.

Francisco Javier Galvan Trevino will spend 15 years in prison after making the decision to drive drunk.

Trevino is better known by the community as Javier Galvan from his time as a Tejano musician with the band Fama.

Michael Ramos and his two daughters will remember him as the man who killed three members of their family and changed their lives forever.

“Here Mr. Galvan took three people away from me and was sentenced to 15 years with the possibility of parole at seven-and-a-half years,” Ramos said. “It just doesn’t seem right.”

Tragedy struck the Ramos family in June of 2021 as they made their way home to Plainview after a family vacation.

They were hit by a drunk driver as they drove down Highway 153 outside of Winters.

“You never realize when it can happen to you,” Ramos said. “I was actually on the sad side of this situation and my family members were the ones taken away from me. More than anything, my kids, their lives were changed forever ruined forever. Especially my girls that were involved in the accident.

Francisco Javier Galvan Trevino was behind the wheel. His decision to drive drunk that day took the lives of Marisa Ramos, Cissy Ramos and 7-year-old Adalynn Muniz.

“He turned our life flip side upside down,” Ramos said.

Ramos lost his wife, daughter and granddaughter in the crash.

His other two daughters, Keelie and Kolbie survived, but Kolbie suffered a serious brain injury.

“She was never expected to walk again,” Ramos said. “There for a minute actually didn’t even know if she would survive.”

But Kolbie is strong. She eventually made it home and continued to heal.

“She came home paralyzed on the right side of her body,” Ramos said. “Came home in a wheelchair when days before the accident she was running and jumping.”

Now more than two years later, Galvan, who left his band to pursue life as a minister, is behind bars, serving fifteen years in prison for the deaths of the Ramos girls, and 10 for each of two intoxicated assault charges. Galvan will serve those sentences concurrently.

“To me, that is not a disciple of God,” Ramos said. “That’s the devil in disguise. So, I told him, Mr. Galvan personally myself, I forgive you, because that’s what my God teaches me. I said, ‘the ministry that you were supposedly teaching, all I ask of you is that you turn it in the right direction.’”

Ramos says he believes the sentence should be longer, but he’s happy that a punishment has been handed down.

“That’s such a sense of relief,” Ramos said. “Finally, something was done.”

Ramos says Galvan got away with a 15-year sentence due to the way current laws are written, but he says he will work with the DA in this case have those laws amended by the state legislature so justice can be served for other families in the future.

