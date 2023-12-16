Healthwise Expo 2024
Lubbock police searching for suspects involved in Saturday morning robbery

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for public help as they search for two suspects involved in a Saturday morning robbery in the 2600 block of Ave. Q. The call came in at 5:21 a.m.

Police say two male subjects wearing black face masks entered a business at this location and discharged a firearm before pointing it at the victim and demanding money.

The suspects fled the scene in what appears to be a light colored long-bed pick-up truck.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.

Callers could be eligible for a reward and can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

