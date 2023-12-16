Healthwise Expo 2024
Palo Duro picks up second straight win over reigning state finalist with victory over Childress

Eli Igaranez leads the way in Palo Duro's win over Childress.
Eli Igaranez leads the way in Palo Duro's win over Childress.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons took down the Childress Bobcats on Friday night at home 76-49.

The win marks the second straight for the Dons over a state finalist from last season, taking down the Randall Raiders earlier this week.

The Dons got off to a hot start, taking a 27-7 lead after the first quarter on the back of their dominant shooting from beyond the arc. The Dons knocked down five threes in the first quarter in route to 13 total from outside on the night.

Eli Igaranez led the way for Palo Duro in the scoring department with 19 points in the win.

Childress star Aiden Allen finished with a team-high 16 as the Bobcats suffer their second straight loss to a bigger school, falling by double digits to both the Dons and Amarillo High this week.

