Quiet, pleasant Sunday

By Shania Jackson
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another day of calm weather is expected Sunday.

The rest of your Saturday will be nice. Temperatures will be near and below freezing, for some, overnight. There is a chance that the northeastern part of the viewing area will start their Sunday off with foggy conditions.

Sunday's forecast
Sunday's forecast(KCBD)

Patchy fog from the southwestern part of Oklahoma will move into the northeastern part of our viewing area Sunday morning but will quickly dissipate by the late morning/afternoon. High temperatures on Sunday will be above average with sunny skies. There will be a weakening cold front passing through the area late Sunday but it will not change much. This is a dry front so no precipitation is expected with it.

Monday will be dry and cooler due to the cold front. Things will warm back up on Tuesday and highs will stay above average until next Saturday. Beginning Wednesday night comes the chance of rain across our area. Right now this chance looks very slight but it is there. Weker chances of rain will be possible Thursday, and Friday. Then on Saturday of next weekend, the chance of rain becomes a bit stronger. We will continue to track this upcoming precipitation chance and bring more accurate updates the closer it gets.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(KCBD)

