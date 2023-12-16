Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Robert Jose Garza, Jr. sentenced to life plus 40 years for murder of 2-year-old Elijah Lebario

Robert Jose Garza, Jr.
Robert Jose Garza, Jr.(Levelland Police)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A man who killed one child and seriously injured another has been sentenced to life in prison plus 40 years, to be served consecutively. He will also be facing two fines of $10,000 each.

Hockley County District Attorney Angela L. Overman made the announcement on Saturday morning.

The sentence comes after Robert Jose Garza, Jr. voluntarily pleaded guilty to the brutal murder of 2-year-old Elijah Lebario and the serious bodily injury inflicted on his older sibling, 3-year-old M.L. Garza.

PREVIOUS STORY: 2 charged with capital murder after child’s death (kcbd.com)

The sentences were handed down by the Honorable J. Pat Phelan, Judge of the 286th Judicial District Court of Hockley County on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Garza pleaded guilty before his trial, that was set to begin in six weeks. Garza was sentenced to life for the murder, and to an additional 40 years for serious bodily injury involving the use of a deadly weapon. Each charge carried a $10,000 fine.

The DA’s statement offered sympathy to the family and thanked medical staff:

“D.A. Overman and her office extend their deepest sympathy to the Lebario family for the unimaginable loss they have suffered and express sincere gratitude to the medical team that valiantly fought for Elijah. The coordinated efforts among the District Attorney’s Office, local law enforcement, and the FBI played a pivotal role in securing justice for the innocent victims and their grieving family.”

Elijah Lebario was killed in February 2020.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
The FAA and NTSB are investigating a deadly plane crash outside of San Angelo Thursday afternoon.
No survivors found after plane crash outside of San Angelo Thursday
Nearly 50 food establishments got a surprise visit from health inspectors this week. Less than...
This week’s Food for Thought for December 14
Texas Tech loses final regular season game to Texas, 57-7.
Texas Tech announces schedule change for 2024 season
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country

Latest News

Ropes ISD to hold bond election for a $5. 825 million dollar building, which will establish a...
Ropes ISD starting Christmas early, classes canceled for Dec. 18 through Dec. 22
Cissy Ramos, Marisa Ramos, Adalynn Muniz, 7, killed by drunk driver
Javier Galvan sentenced to 15 years for crash that killed 3 members of Plainview family
Javier Galvan sentenced for deadly crash
Frenship ISD is working to make sure no student or family goes hungry this holiday season.
Volunteers from Frenship ISD, Rotary Club of Lubbock assemble food backpacks for Tiger Bites program