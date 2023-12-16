Robert Jose Garza, Jr. sentenced to life plus 40 years for murder of 2-year-old Elijah Lebario

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A man who killed one child and seriously injured another has been sentenced to life in prison plus 40 years, to be served consecutively. He will also be facing two fines of $10,000 each.

Hockley County District Attorney Angela L. Overman made the announcement on Saturday morning.

The sentence comes after Robert Jose Garza, Jr. voluntarily pleaded guilty to the brutal murder of 2-year-old Elijah Lebario and the serious bodily injury inflicted on his older sibling, 3-year-old M.L. Garza.

PREVIOUS STORY: 2 charged with capital murder after child’s death (kcbd.com)

The sentences were handed down by the Honorable J. Pat Phelan, Judge of the 286th Judicial District Court of Hockley County on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Garza pleaded guilty before his trial, that was set to begin in six weeks. Garza was sentenced to life for the murder, and to an additional 40 years for serious bodily injury involving the use of a deadly weapon. Each charge carried a $10,000 fine.

The DA’s statement offered sympathy to the family and thanked medical staff:

“D.A. Overman and her office extend their deepest sympathy to the Lebario family for the unimaginable loss they have suffered and express sincere gratitude to the medical team that valiantly fought for Elijah. The coordinated efforts among the District Attorney’s Office, local law enforcement, and the FBI played a pivotal role in securing justice for the innocent victims and their grieving family.”

Elijah Lebario was killed in February 2020.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.