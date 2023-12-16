Healthwise Expo 2024
Ropes ISD starting Christmas early, classes canceled for Dec. 18 through Dec. 22

Ropes ISD to hold bond election for a $5. 825 million dollar building, which will establish a...
Ropes ISD to hold bond election for a $5. 825 million dollar building, which will establish a tax increase for school district tax-payers.(Melanie Camacho KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROPESVILLE, Texas (KCBD) - Ropes ISD has canceled classes for next week, Dec. 18 through Dec. 22, starting Christmas break early while the district works to repair mechanical issues and deal with electrical failures in their facilities.

Once students come back, Jan. 8 will be a regular school day. Semester exams will be Jan. 9 and 10, and Jan. 12 will be a teacher workday with no school.

You can watch the original announcement here:

And see how this week off will affect the athletic schedule here:

Angel Tree drop-offs can be made at the front office on Dec. 18 from 7:30 a.m. to noon. And then at the Activity Center at the Methodist Church from about 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Those presents will be delivered on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Junior High basketball games for Monday have been moved to Post High School.

Boys and girls B-Teams will play at 6 p.m. The A-Teams will play at 7:30 p.m.

High school games have been moved to Seagraves for Tuesday.

Boys and girls JV will play at 2 p.m. Varsity girls will play at 3:15 p.m. Varsity boys at approximately 4:30 p.m.

