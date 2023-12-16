Stars goalie Oettinger leaves in 1st period against Senators because of lower-body injury

Healthwise Expo 2024
Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger left eight minutes into the Stars' game Friday night against Ottawa because of a lower-body injury
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger left eight minutes into the Stars’ game Friday night against Ottawa because of a lower-body injury.

Oettinger allowed goals on the Senators' first two shots on goal in the opening three minutes. Soon after his only save about five minutes later, when he extended his right pad to the post, he signaled to an official to call a timeout and skated to the tunnel at center ice.

Oettinger was replaced by Scott Wedgewood.

Oettinger went into play 11-7-2 in 20 starts with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage.

