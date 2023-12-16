Volunteers from Frenship ISD, Rotary Club of Lubbock assemble food backpacks for Tiger Bites program

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship ISD is working to make sure no student or family goes hungry this holiday season.

The district joined with the Rotary Club of Lubbock and other community partners Friday morning to assemble food backpacks.

Frenship says many of its students rely on the breakfast and lunch they receive at school during the year,

so it wanted to make sure kids, and their families, were fed over the holiday break as well.

Students, volunteers, and donors filled 500 backpacks with ready-to-eat, or easily prepared food to send home with students before the end of the semester, as part of the district’s Tiger Bites food program.

Frenship Superintendent Dr. Michelle McCord said, “The only thing that makes me sad about this in this joyous time of year is that 509 of our students need a backpack for two weeks to help tide them over. And we hope it helps parents too, ease a little bit of their burden as they have kids at home all day every day and more mouths to feed at a time when they don’t have...everything’s so expensive, so it’s just a little bit of hope in a backpack”

After the backpacks were put together, Frenship’s maintenance and ground crews helped deliver them across the district.

Frenship ISD released this statement thanking donors on Friday afternoon:

This year, the Rotary Club of Lubbock secured food, backpacks, and monetary donations from nearly 20 local organizations and businesses including Rotary members, First Baptist Church, Reese Technology Center, Parkhill, Aramark, R.E. Janes Gravel Co., Madera Residential, People’s Bank, BGR Architects, Greenberg Media Management, Marsh & McLennan Agency, BASF, Lone Star State Bank, Betenbough Homes, United, Costco, and the South Plains Food Bank.

“This is a great opportunity to show our children that we truly care about them and that the community cares about them,” said McCord. “I want to give a big thank you to all the partners who help and support our kids and Frenship families.”

On day one, Frenship High School students with the Superintendents Student Advisory Board along with Frenship staff help sort and organize the food to make the bag packing process easier. The following day, Willow Bend Elementary Student Council fifth graders, Frenship staff, Rotary Club volunteers, and other community helpers pack the food into more than 500 backpacks. To wrap up the event, Frenship’s maintenance and ground crews help deliver the backpacks to campuses across the district before the winter break begins.

“My favorite part is just the ability to give back to the community in such an amazing way and especially help kids across our district who are less fortunate,” said Frenship High School senior Andrew Narvais. “It’s a great way to give back this Christmas season.”

