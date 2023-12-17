Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Texas Tech beats Vanderbilt in Fort Worth 76-54

The Red Raiders took their 8th win of the season with a 76-54 victory over Vanderbilt on...
The Red Raiders took their 8th win of the season with a 76-54 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Berkeley Adams
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders took their 8th win of the season with a 76-54 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Pop Isaacs reached a career-high 7 assists and led the team with 19 points.

Tech took an early lead with Isaacs sinking a three and took the lead the rest of the game. Kerwin Walton and Joe Toussaint both went 2-2 from the 3 and both totaled 12 points.

Texas Tech advances to 8-2 overall this season and will host UT Arlington on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
The FAA and NTSB are investigating a deadly plane crash outside of San Angelo Thursday afternoon.
No survivors found after plane crash outside of San Angelo Thursday
Nearly 50 food establishments got a surprise visit from health inspectors this week. Less than...
This week’s Food for Thought for December 14
Texas Tech loses final regular season game to Texas, 57-7.
Texas Tech announces schedule change for 2024 season
Cissy Ramos, Marisa Ramos, Adalynn Muniz, 7, killed by drunk driver
Javier Galvan sentenced to 15 years for crash that killed 3 members of Plainview family

Latest News

Texas Tech will make its 41st bowl appearance in program history on Saturday, Dec. 16, when it...
Texas Tech leads Cal 21-14 in 2nd Q of Independence Bowl
The over 25,000 square foot facility includes a new locker room, player lounge, training room...
Red Raider baseball unveils state-of-the-art facility
Tony Bradford Jr. and Raider Red, the Texas Tech mascot, give out turkey's during Bradford's...
Tony Bradford Jr. named one of three finalists for Jason Witten Award
Texas Tech loses final regular season game to Texas, 57-7.
Texas Tech announces schedule change for 2024 season