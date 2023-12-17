Texas Tech beats Vanderbilt in Fort Worth 76-54

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders took their 8th win of the season with a 76-54 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Pop Isaacs reached a career-high 7 assists and led the team with 19 points.

Tech took an early lead with Isaacs sinking a three and took the lead the rest of the game. Kerwin Walton and Joe Toussaint both went 2-2 from the 3 and both totaled 12 points.

Texas Tech advances to 8-2 overall this season and will host UT Arlington on Thursday at 1 p.m.

