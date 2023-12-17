Texas Tech wins Independence Bowl over Cal

SHREVEPORT, LA (KCBD) - Scoring 27 unanswered points, Texas Tech topped Cal 34-14 in the Independence Bowl Saturday night in Shreveport.

The win gives the Red Raiders three bowl wins in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2002-2004.

The game couldn’t have started any worse. Drae McCray fumbled the opening kickoff and Cal cashed in on a 25 yard touchdown pass to quickly go up 7-0 and lead 14-7 after the first quarter.

The Red Raiders would get three first half touchdown passes from Behren Morton: 27 yards to Coy Eakin, 15 yards to Mason Tharp & 14 yards to Loic Fouonji.

Morton was 27-43 for 256 yards and 3 TDs.

Texas Tech outscored Cal 17-0 in the second to take a 24-14 halftime lead.

In the third, Red Raider RB Tahj Brooks 7 yard TD run made it 31-14.

Brooks who has announced he will return to play for Tech next season has surpassed 3000 career rushing yards.

Texas Tech’s defense causes 4 Golden Bear turnovers.

After an up and down season, Texas Tech finishes 7-6, winning 4 of their last 5 games.

