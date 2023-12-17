Healthwise Expo 2024
Texas Tech wins Independence Bowl over Cal

Texas Tech will make its 41st bowl appearance in program history on Saturday, Dec. 16, when it...
Texas Tech will make its 41st bowl appearance in program history on Saturday, Dec. 16, when it faces the California Golden Bears in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at 8:15 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Pete Christy
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, LA (KCBD) - Scoring 27 unanswered points, Texas Tech topped Cal 34-14 in the Independence Bowl Saturday night in Shreveport.

The win gives the Red Raiders three bowl wins in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2002-2004.

The game couldn’t have started any worse. Drae McCray fumbled the opening kickoff and Cal cashed in on a 25 yard touchdown pass to quickly go up 7-0 and lead 14-7 after the first quarter.

The Red Raiders would get three first half touchdown passes from Behren Morton: 27 yards to Coy Eakin, 15 yards to Mason Tharp & 14 yards to Loic Fouonji.

Morton was 27-43 for 256 yards and 3 TDs.

Texas Tech outscored Cal 17-0 in the second to take a 24-14 halftime lead.

In the third, Red Raider RB Tahj Brooks 7 yard TD run made it 31-14.

Brooks who has announced he will return to play for Tech next season has surpassed 3000 career rushing yards.

Texas Tech’s defense causes 4 Golden Bear turnovers.

After an up and down season, Texas Tech finishes 7-6, winning 4 of their last 5 games.

