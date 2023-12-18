Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

5-year-old boy dies at migrant shelter

A 5-year-old died at this migrant shelter in Chicago.
A 5-year-old died at this migrant shelter in Chicago.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WLS Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WLS) - Chicago police are investigating the death of a young boy at a migrant shelter.

Authorities say 5-year-old Jean Carlos Martinez started feeling sick Sunday. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Martinez was living at the city-run shelter.

The shelter is located inside a warehouse and houses about 1,000 migrants.

Police say the child’s death does not appear to be criminal.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ropes ISD (KCBD File Photo)
Ropes ISD starting Christmas early, classes canceled for Dec. 18 through Dec. 22
Texas Tech will make its 41st bowl appearance in program history on Saturday, Dec. 16, when it...
Texas Tech wins Independence Bowl over Cal
Robert Jose Garza, Jr.
Robert Jose Garza, Jr. sentenced to life plus 40 years for murder of 2-year-old Elijah Lebario
Lubbock police are asking for public help as they search for two suspects involved in a...
Lubbock police searching for suspects involved in Saturday morning robbery
The Red Raiders took their 8th win of the season with a 76-54 victory over Vanderbilt on...
Texas Tech beats Vanderbilt in Fort Worth 76-54

Latest News

Pope Francis waves during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking...
Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples if the rituals don’t resemble marriage
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, meets Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on...
In Israel, the US defense secretary is expected to press for a more targeted approach in Gaza
A car drives on a flooded street in Philadelphia early Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (Alejandro A....
Flood and wind warnings issued, airlines and schools affected as strong storm hits the Northeast
A strong storm system is creating a travel mess in the northeastern U.S. (Source: News 12 New...
RAW: Flooding, traffic on New Jersey turnpike