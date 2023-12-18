Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

67th Annual Santa Land ends Thursday, December 21st

Santa Land open every year
Santa Land open every year(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - Join the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation and Champion Energy for its 67th Annual Santa Land!

The Santa Land festivities will continue through Thursday, December 21. Visitors can stop by daily from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 600 Cesar E. Chavez Drive.

Walk through this festive holiday village with a 50 foot Christmas tree, animated displays, and Santa’s Workshop! This event is open to the public and admission for all ages is FREE!

There are opportunities for entertainment groups to perform at this year’s Santa Land! For more information about entertainment opportunities or becoming a 2023 Santa Land sponsor, contact Donavon Hailey at (806) 775-2678 or dhailey@mylubbock.us.

This event made possible by our sponsors:

Champion Energy – Townsquare Media – Texas Roadhouse – HEB – Reliant Energy – Sunbelt Rentals – Abercrombie Lumber – Smith LP & Gas

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ropes ISD (KCBD File Photo)
Ropes ISD starting Christmas early, classes canceled for Dec. 18 through Dec. 22
Texas Tech will make its 41st bowl appearance in program history on Saturday, Dec. 16, when it...
Texas Tech wins Independence Bowl over Cal
Robert Jose Garza, Jr.
Robert Jose Garza, Jr. sentenced to life plus 40 years for murder of 2-year-old Elijah Lebario
Lubbock police are asking for public help as they search for two suspects involved in a...
Lubbock police searching for suspects involved in Saturday morning robbery
The Red Raiders took their 8th win of the season with a 76-54 victory over Vanderbilt on...
Texas Tech beats Vanderbilt in Fort Worth 76-54

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Texas Tech wins Independence Bowl
First stock show in LISD Agri-STEM Complex
LISD's first stock show in its new Agri-STEM complex.
Lubbock ISD hosts first stock show in new Agri-STEM complex
KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, Dec. 16