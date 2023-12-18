Healthwise Expo 2024
Area teams ranked in new State Basketball polls

The TABC released the new Texas State basketball rankings today.
By Pete Christy
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The TABC released the new Texas State basketball rankings today.

Plenty of area teams are state ranked.

Here’s the list:

Girls

6A: Frenship #23

5A: Monterey #8

4A: Levelland #5, Seminole #7

3A: Slaton #9, Idalou #12

2A: Farwell #6, New Home #8

1A: Valley #1, Nazareth #2, Borden County #8, Whiteface #10, Whitharral #14, Jayton #18, Hermleigh #20

TAPPS

4A: Trinity Christian #7

3A: Lubbock Christian #1

2A: Southcrest Christian #2, Kingdom Prep #9

Boys

6A: Frenship #20

4A: Estacado #13

3A: Shallowater #6, Littlefield #24

2A: New Home #6, Floydada #7, Farwell #11

1A: Jayton #2, Nazareth #9, Lorenzo #25

TAPPS

4A: Trinity Christian #2

3A: Lubbock Christian #4

2A: All Saints #3

