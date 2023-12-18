Area teams ranked in new State Basketball polls
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The TABC released the new Texas State basketball rankings today.
Plenty of area teams are state ranked.
Here’s the list:
Girls
6A: Frenship #23
5A: Monterey #8
4A: Levelland #5, Seminole #7
3A: Slaton #9, Idalou #12
2A: Farwell #6, New Home #8
1A: Valley #1, Nazareth #2, Borden County #8, Whiteface #10, Whitharral #14, Jayton #18, Hermleigh #20
TAPPS
4A: Trinity Christian #7
3A: Lubbock Christian #1
2A: Southcrest Christian #2, Kingdom Prep #9
Boys
6A: Frenship #20
4A: Estacado #13
3A: Shallowater #6, Littlefield #24
2A: New Home #6, Floydada #7, Farwell #11
1A: Jayton #2, Nazareth #9, Lorenzo #25
TAPPS
4A: Trinity Christian #2
3A: Lubbock Christian #4
2A: All Saints #3
