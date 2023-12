LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The All Saints Patriots are the Hoop Madness Team of the Week.

They are 16-1 overall and ranked No. 3 in TAPPS after beating Hale Center 65-58 on Tuesday and beating Sands 53-37 on Friday.

They face Wellman Union next on Jan. 2.

