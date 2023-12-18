Lubbock drivers can now use an expanded west 50th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock drivers are using a new and improved thoroughfare, thanks to Lubbock County’s Better, Safer Roads program. County leaders celebrated the end of construction on a strip of County Road 6900 or west 50th St. on Monday morning. The project’s goal was to improve safety for residents and schools in the area.

County commissioner Terence Kovar cut the ribbon on county road 6900 this morning and soon West Lubbock will hear the sound of more passing cars as this marks the end of the $5.6 million project funded by the Better, Safer Roads program, which voters approved in 2019.

“Citizens voting for the bond project is what started it and also the need of this road, this road was in horrible shape. It looked like a patched quilt,” Kovar said.

Drivers can use an expanded west 50th St., three lanes, new striping and a continuous turning lane. Kovar said the road can now handle the traffic of the city’s expansion.

“This is nothing but new development out here and its going to continue to grow,” Kovar said.

This road is crucial for anyone traveling to or from Frenship ISD schools.

“We have teenage drivers driving up and down these roads and so it’s so important for kids and parents to be able to safely get to school,” Frenship ISD superintendent Michelle McCord said.

County leaders and school administrators agree that safer roads is their number one priority, especially with a new high school opening just down the road in 2025.

“I don’t know that we would have ended up putting the school there had we not known about these road improvements,” McCord said.

In another effort of the Better, Safer Roads program, Kovar said the county has offered to pay for two flashing stop signs to go in at west 50th St. and Inler Ave. but they’re waiting for the Texas Department of Transportation and the City of Lubbock for approval.

“There’s been wrecks there,” Kovar said. “Again, we have teenagers learning how to drive and that road is five lanes of traffic going north and south.”

Kovar said those aren’t all the projects they have in the works and the Better, Safer Roads bond project won’t be done until the work is.

