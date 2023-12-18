Lubbock horse buyers experiencing scams, provide tips on protecting yourself

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock area horse buyers are experiencing scammers on social media that can cost them possibly thousands of dollars. Experts want you to pay close attention to who you’re talking to and the condition of the horse you’re looking at buying.

Bella Redman has seen it happen repeatedly on her Facebook group ‘Lubbock Area Horse and Tack’.

“Anybody looking to make a quick easy dollar, unfortunately the horse industry is a really good place for that to happen,” Redman said.

Someone goes to the group looking for a specific type of horse and they are ready to spend the money. Then, a scammer takes advantage of that.

“There’s people making fake Facebook accounts stealing other people’s pictures of their products or horses and trying to sell them as their own,” Redman said.

Redman explained you’ll connect with this person over social media and they will send you pictures and videos of a horse they don’t actually have.

“They’ll start offering to, you know, send the horse,” Redman said. “They’ll send it with a shipper or have somebody deliver it, and they’ll start asking for payment over you know payment platforms like Venmo or even social media like Facebook.”

Then, after paying, you never hear from them again. Redman said that is just one way people are losing money in horse trading. Some falsely advertise a horse, like lying about its condition hoping to make more money off of it.

“You go out, you see it, it looks calm and looks happy and it could have been drugged at that point,” Redman said.

The Associate Dean for Clinical Programs at the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine, Britt Conklin, said all horse buyers should get them checked out before paying.

“Make sure and get the horse what we call ‘vet checked’ or ‘pre-purchase’ and the ‘pre’ is what most people forget,” Conklin said.

Conklin explained the vet will check its physical condition, address and potential issues in the horse and help you determine if its physical capabilities are what you’re looking for. Conklin said it’s best to get an expert opinion because it is like buying a used vehicle, but you don’t have the previous information readily available.

“What does 100,000 miles mean, what wear-and-tear could be there that I can’t see,” Conklin said.

Once you buy the horse, Redman said there’s nothing you can do if it isn’t up to par.

“Most horse sales come with a bill of sale, and it always states, ‘as is’,” Redman said. “So, however you bought the horse is just how you have it now there’s nothing you can do about it.”

She recommends asking for as much information, pictures and videos you can. Then, go to the vet for an exam before handing over the cash.

