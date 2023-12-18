Lubbock ISD hosts first stock show in new Agri-STEM complex

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD students experienced a bigger stock show at home this weekend. It was the first time the district hosted the competition in its new Agri-STEM complex.

Students have been working since August with pigs, lambs and goats preparing for this weekend to show off their hard work. An agriculture teacher at the Agri-STEM complex, Madison Coleman, said a lot goes into what the judges are looking for.

“So, what does their muscling look like, what does their fat content look like, the age of the animals play into that and then the breed of the animals, too,” Coleman said.

Previously, LISD students had a smaller place to prove their animal has what it takes to win.

“Our past space, it was pretty small,” Coleman said. “So, we had people crowded around the arena, which made it feel full.”

Jentry Reed, who has been doing stock shows in LISD for three years, said that made the process stressful.

“It required a lot of people to just be in close spaces,” Reed said.

With more room, she can focus on her skills in the show ring.

“It gives a lot of opportunity,” Reed said. “When you are walking a pig, you just need that space to be able to turn the corners and drive for the judge.”

This was Emma Lynn’s first stock show. She said she feels more comfortable going to the larger shows later in the year after having this experience.

“I think it really just prepares you for the major stock shows, so you have a better opportunity and better chance to win or just do better than you once have,” Lynn said.

When it comes to the district’s future, Coleman feels the Agri-STEM complex is somewhere Ag education can expand.

“As our programs grow, we can bring more way more kids into this space and have a larger stock show and keep building on our traditions,” Coleman said.

These students will continue to show off their hard work. In January they will compete in the Lubbock County stock show, and then go to those major stock shows across the state in the Spring.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.